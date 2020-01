GREENLAND, Ark. (KFTA) — Early voting for a Greenland School District special election begins tomorrow.

The district is asking to continue collecting its school tax rate of 39.5 mills. 25 mills would go to the statewide uniform rate.

While the other 14.5 would go towards refunding the district’s outstanding bonds for school facility updates back in 2013.

Election day is Tuesday, January 14.