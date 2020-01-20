Greenwood churches increasing security

GREENWOOD, Ark. (KFTA) — Police are increasing security inside churches in Greenwood.

Officers with the Greenwood Police Department will now do a walkthrough while church is in service.

Green Methodist Church is one of several churches in town that have taken up the offer for more security.

“We want to serve the citizens and if by us just being here, if that makes them feel more secure, comfortable and at ease, then we have done our job,” said Greenwood Police Sergeant Eric Pippin.

The department says it will also teach the churches about active shooter situations and protocols.