Greenwood fire engine carrying more than 1500 gallons of water crashes

GREENWOOD, Ark. (KFTA) — A Greenwood fire engine carrying more than 1500 gallons of water crashed on Monday while responding to a call in the city, the department says.

The engine crashed near the intersection of W. Denver Street and W. Gunther Street when a roll of paper towel rolled in front of the brakes, causing the driver to lose control.

Video of the incident was captured on a security camera.

One firefighter, a passenger in the vehicle, walked away with minor bruises, while the driver was taken to the hospital and released that day.