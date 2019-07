A man from Greenwood died after traveling off the road and into a creek on Sunday night.

Ricky Rocha, 62, was traveling eastbound on State Highway 10 Spur/South Coker Street when his car slid off the roadway and overturned into the creek.

The Arkansas State Police fatal crash summary states the roadway was wet at the time.

Rocha was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is the 220th fatal accident in Arkansas for 2019.