Group denounces refugee ceiling proposal

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — Those involved with a refugee resettlement program that serves Northwest Arkansas said they think families will be torn apart because of a new Trump administration policy.

President Donald Trump has proposed allowing refugees into the country, but limiting the number of admissions to 18,000 during 2020.

The refugee resettlement program, Canopy of Northwest Arkansas, has assisted about 160 refugees during three years.

At a news conference hosted Tuesday at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 2925 Old Missouri Road in Fayetteville, several speakers including Emily Crane Linn, executive director of Canopy NWA; refugees Abwe Abedi and Sikitu Mbuto, Pastor Clint Schnekloth of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church and Mayra Esquivel, assistant director of Arkansas Immigrant Defense denounced the proposal.

Linn said Trump should change his mind.

“It sounds like a lot…18,000 sounds great, but when you look at the number of refugees in the world today — at this point more than 26 million — it’s essentially zero if you look at the percentage of refugees being resettled to the United States,” Linn said.

Linn stated, “… for decades, the U.S. has admitted an average of 85,000 of the world’s most vulnerable refugees per year, leading the world in this vital humanitarian endeavor. Since taking office, President Trump has consistently cut the refugee admissions number each year, causing the backlog of refugees awaiting resettlement to balloon and dozens of refugee resettlement agencies across the country to close their doors. This latest refugee admissions ceiling is so devastatingly low that it is tantamount to ending the resettlement program altogether.”