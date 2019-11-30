Group in Fayetteville calls attention to climate crisis

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — Concerned locals gathered on the corner of Dickson Street and College Avenue braving the cold rain to get their message out.

Shelley Buonaiuto with the Citizens Climate Lobby said the group has legislation that has support in the nation’s capital.

“It’s our own bill. It’s called the Energy Innovation Carbon Dividend Act and it would help the economy. It would inject $1.37 trillion into the economy in twenty years,” she explained.

She said the bill has bipartisan support.