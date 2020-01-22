Group protests 287g at city council meeting; involves ICE transfer of jailed artist

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — A group wearing hoodies and bandanas that covered the bottom of their faces walked into Fayetteville’s City Council meeting holding a banner that read, “Fayetteville Deports Artists of Color,” and chanted various statements including, “Mayor Lioneld Jordan is a liar.”

People attending the meeting Tuesday, January 21, had various looks on their faces — concern, disbelief, and others just watched wide-eyed.

The group called for the end of the 287(g) program. Also, it’s believed they were on hand to show their support for Alan Rodriguez, 24, who had been jailed at the Washington County Detention Center (WCDC) since September 2019 on public intoxication and criminal mischief, according to an arrest report provided by the Fourth Judicial District of Washington and Madison Counties.

On Friday, January 17, Rodriguez was transported to a detention facility in Louisiana, where he could face deportation, according to the group Equipo de Defensa al Imigrante.

Last week, protesters said Rodriguez’s charges were dropped after paying restitution for spray painting graffiti on city property. The graffiti included messages such as, “Love Yourself Fayetteville.”

The group who support Rodriguez said WCDC was holding him on a 287(g) for the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

The 287(g)is an agreement that allows participating local law enforcement agencies to hold detainees on ICE’s behalf.

According to the Immigrant Legal Resource Center, the City of Fayetteville is not a 287g participant, but Washington County is.

FOX24 has done a search for the suspect in ICE’s online detainee locator. Rodriguez is not listed in the database that is supposed to include anyone who is currently detained or has been released within the past 60 days.