Guide to Flu strains in Arkansas

FILE – In this Feb. 7, 2018 file photo, a nurse prepares a flu shot at the Salvation Army in Atlanta. The flu forecast is cloudy and it’s too soon to know if the U.S. is in for a third miserable season in a row, but health officials said Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019 not to delay vaccination. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — While there are four different types of flu strains, people are only at risk of catching three.

Doctor Brian Melloy at the Northwest Medical Plaza in Bentonville said that there are four strains.

Type A

Type A causes the most severe symptoms and usually causes the pandemics we see across the globe due to it’s ability to mutate.

Type B

Type B has similar symptoms as Type A, but not as severe.

Type C

Type C is a more mild case of the flu without all of the symptoms of Types A and B.

Type D

Type D primarily affects cattle and is not known to infect people.

Melloy said that getting the flu shot is very important, but there are additional steps you can take to avoid the flu.

“Handwashing plays a huge role, but another big rule in preventing the flu is good respiratory hygiene as well and that means when you’re sneezing or coughing, make sure you’re not sneezing into your hands. You know, sneeze into your elbow or shoulder and make sure you’re washing your hands frequently,” Melloy said.

Melloy said that the flu has a 48-hour incubation phase and that you can spread it without showing any symptoms.