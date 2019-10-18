“Hanging Judge” becomes memorialized in Fort Smith

Judge Isaac C. Parker's statue is the centerpiece of Gateway Park in Downtown Fort Smith.

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFTA) — The City of Fort Smith honored Judge Isaac C. Parker, on October 17.

Judge Isaac C. Parker, known as the hanging judge, sat on the bench of the United States District Court for the Western District of Arkansas over a century ago and now a statue of him is a centerpiece of Gateway Park in Downtown Fort Smith.

The statue is joined by John Carnall, an early leader in Fort Smith Public Schools and “Mother Superior” Mary Teresa Farrell, who was instrumental in bringing healthcare to the region.

These statues are combined to represent the three components of Fort Smith’s history.

The components are: