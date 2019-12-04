Happy 100th birthday to the late Helen Walton

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — Locals are celebrating what would have been the 100th birthday of Helen Walton, the wife of Walmart founder Sam Walton.

With cupcakes and a few short words, around 200 Walmart associates and students from local schools came together to honor her legacy.

Helen Walton died in 2007, but touched countless people during her life through organizations dedicated to improving lives around the world.

“Helen was also a very, very important part of Walmart. She was more than just Sam Walton’s wife. She was a partner with Sam,” says Alan Dranow, the Senior Director of the Walmart Heritage Group.

Thanks to Helen, Walmart initiated the profit-sharing program to benefit Walmart associates worldwide.