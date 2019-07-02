Happy 57th birthday to Walmart!

Sam Walton opened the first Walmart store in Rogers on July 2, 1962.

Today, the company boasts over 11,000 stores in almost 30 countries. It’s also the largest private employer with over two million employees worldwide.

Philanthropy was a priority for Walton and that remains the focus almost 30 years after his death.

“That’s something Sam made very clear to associates, to suppliers, that we always have to give back,” said senior director of the Walmart Heritage Group, Alan Dranow. “And I’m happy to say that our suppliers give back very generously.”

Dranow said the future of the store is bright. It strives to make the shopping experience even more convenient for customers over the next several years.





