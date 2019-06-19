Harrison man and woman die in vehicle crash

Two Harrison residents died Wednesday from injuries they suffered when their vehicle was struck by a pickup.

Johnnie I. Carter, 66, and Linda Carter, 66, were traveling in the Highland area when the crash occurred, according to an Arkansas State Police fatal accident report.

A Chevy pickup turned left from Alma Drive onto U.S. 62/412 and struck the right side of the Honda the Carters were traveling in, according to the report.

The road condition was described as dry. No other details were provided in the report.