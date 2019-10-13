Haunted History in NWA: Arkansas Air & Military Museum

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — (KFTA) In part two of our four-part KNWA digital series, we take a closer look at haunted history in Northwest Arkansas. KNWA’s Tavares Jones and Katelynn Zoellner took a trip to the Arkansas Air & Military Museum, where there have been reported ghost sightings spanning over several years.

Sally Ebbrecht, Acting Executive Director of the museum has worked at the museum for over 20 years. She recounts the last time she spotted a ghost on in March of 2000. Ebbrecht says she saw what appeared to look like a man dressed in a pilot uniform.

” There was a man standing right in front of me. He was wearing a pilot type hat, a medium blue jacket, dress pants, dress shoes, and it just brought me to a halt” said Ebbrecht.

Just seconds later Ebbrecht says she asked the ghostlike figure “Can I help you? “, but before she knew it, the figure had vanished before her eyes. Ebbrecht says she believes the ghost may have been the spirit of Arkansas native and pilot Ray Ellis.

It’s reported that a previous museum director’s wife also spotted a ghost-like figure dressed as an aviator iside the wing shop. There have also been reports of other sitings and silhouettes inside the museum over the years. Aside from startling a few employees, Ebbrecht says the “ghost” appear to be harmless.

The Arkansas Air & Military Museum is open to the public and worth exploring in Fayetteville. For hours of operation, click here.