Head-on collision sends Sallisaw motorcyclist to Tulsa hospital

SEQUOYAH COUNTY, Okla. (KFTA) — A motorcyclist is in stable condition after another driver failed to yield and caused a head-on collision, according to police.

Douglas Shockley, 53, of Sallisaw was taken by medical helicopter to St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa where he is being treated for head and internal injuries, police stated.

Shockley was not wearing a helmet when the collision happened, according to police.

The collision happened about 6:40 p.m. Wednesday, July 17 on County Road E 1050, which is about half-mile north of Sallisaw.

Police stated Samantha Evans, 28, also of Sallisaw, was driving a Chevrolet Aveo with three passengers, and she failed to yield when she turned left onto the county road. She and the passengers all had seat belts on, according to police.