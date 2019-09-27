Health news: what to expect for this year’s flu season

"Clinics are already seeing cases of the flu pretty early this year as a matter of fact about a month ago"

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KFTA) — Fall kicked off this week which means flu season is creeping around the corner.

Dr. Ceasar Hurtado is a family medicine doctor at Northwest Health Urgent Care – Eastside in Springdale (2158 Butterfield Coach Rd #100).

He said they have already heard of some cases of the flu as early as a month ago.

“It is surprising,” Dr. Hurtado said. “It is really early on in the year to be seeing cases this early on.”

He isn’t sure if this season will be as bad as last with new strands making it very unpredictable to tell.

Regardless, he said it is still very important to get your flu shot.

According to Dr. Hurtado, the number one myth about the flu is people saying they got it because they got the shot.

“It takes about a week or two for the virus to cause the symptoms so if someone gets sick one day after the vaccination,” he said. “They were probably already infected with the virus.”

He said if you are really against getting your shot, there are other ways to prevent yourself from getting the flu.

“Eat plenty of fruits and vegetables, drink lots of water, get plenty of rest, get your exercise,” he said. “If you develop the flu it won’t be as bad.”