Health officials: 23 Oklahomans have died from the flu

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Health officials say hundreds of Oklahomans have been hospitalized with the flu within the last week.

Officials with the Oklahoma State Department of Health announced this week that 206 Oklahoma patients had been hospitalized with the flu, bringing the total number of hospitalizations to 1,431 since Sept. 1.

Also, health experts say the death toll associated with the virus rose, bringing the total number of deaths in Oklahoma to 23 since the flu season began in September.

Official data indicates that one patient was younger than 5-years-old, while five were between the ages of 18 and 49-years-old. The other 17 patients were over the age of 50-years-old.

Health officials said the flu claimed the lives of 85 Oklahomans last flu season and led to more than 2,891 hospitalizations statewide. Last flu season was the longest flu season in a decade, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Symptoms of the flu include fever, chills, muscle aches, cough, congestion, runny nose, headaches, and fatigue.

Arkansas Health Department reported 36 people have died as a result of the flu earlier this week.