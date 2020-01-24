Health officials report second flu death in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri Health Department is reporting another person has died from influenza during the 2019-2020 flu season.

The first death was reported back in December with the person. The health department said that person was in their 60’s and had prior health concerns.

The recent flu death is reported to be a person in their 50’s who had underlying health conditions.

Communicable Disease Prevention and Public Health Preparedness Division Manager Tiffany Wilkinson says people with underlying health conditions such as asthma, heart disease, or compromised immune systems need to realize they are considered high-risk and can develop dangerous complications from influenza.

“For their sake, we encourage everyone to get the flu vaccine not only for individual protection, but to protect those with more vulnerabilities,” Wilkinson said.

Adults 65 years and older, those at risk of stroke, pregnant women and young children are also considered high-risk, according to the health department.