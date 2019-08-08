Healthy snacking for the school year

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — Looking ahead to the start of the school year, parents may be looking for lunch ideas to fuel their kids.

Dietitians suggest looking for foods that:

Are nutrient-dense without a lot of calories

Have five ingredients or less

Are fun– like ants on a log. Local registered dietitian, Travis Eden said it’s best to avoid foods loaded with sugar.

“If we grow up eating donuts and highly processed sugary items, that’s going to trick the brain and make you want to eat those type of items,” Eden said. “And they’re not going to want to eat the good veggies.”

Eden also said healthy eating doesn’t have to break the bank.

He suggests shopping for foods that are in season, using frozen produce, and not being afraid to buy canned items.

And while healthy foods may be slightly more expensive than highly processed food at times, it could save money on medical bills in the future.

“If we eat healthy at a young age and throughout our lives, that will help to prevent many chronic diseases,” Eden said. “The epidemic of chronic disease is rampant with diabetes, hypertension, and high blood pressure.”