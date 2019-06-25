Helicopter makes emergency landing in Centerton neighborhood

A helicopter makes an emergency landing in a neighborhood in Centerton.

According to Mayor Bill Edwards Facebook page, the helicopter made an emergency landing in Sienna Estates. The post states no one was injured.

The crash landing was reported to Centerton Police around 10 a.m. Tuesday saying a red helicopter crashed.

Owner of Arkansas Helicopter (ACH) in Springdale, Cameron McAhren, said their Robinson 44 Helicopter did land in the Centerton neighborhood.

There were four people on board the helicopter when it made an emergency landing McAhren said.

Arkansas Helicopter’s Chief Pilot, Austin Riley, was behind the stick of the aircraft at the time of the landing.

“Everyone walked away safely,” McAhren said. “We are so happy no one was injured. The helicopter itself was not damaged by the landing.”

Neighbors in the area saw the aircraft as it landed on the street.

“It flew over our backyard and landed out front down the street a little,” says Angela Dumas, a neighbor who lives near where the helicopter landed.

According to a Facebook post by Fly ARH, a helicopter with the same tail number as the one that made the landing, recently received a new engine, interior, and paint job. The Facebook post was created on May 24.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the incident.

Map of where the helicopter landed.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 24 as we find out more.