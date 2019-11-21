Help feed hungry families in a unique way

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA) — You and your family can take a boat out on Beaver Lake on Saturday (November 23), all for a good cause.

This is the second annual WAKESgiving NWA and it’s a great way to have fun, be active, and help the community in a unique way.

The Wake Movement is a local organization hosting the event and it works to give people a chance to experience the water and water activities.

For WAKESgiving, the community is invited to get on the lake for free in exchange for a food item that will be donated to the Northwest Arkansas Food Bank.

Last year, the drive collected over 400 pounds of food and founders of the nonprofit, Brad and Kelli Wilborne hope to get even more this year.

Kelli says they just want to do their part to help the people in our community who need it.

“I know the holidays can be really hard for a lot of people,” Kelli said. “So I think just having a community of people to love on one another, to support one another through the holidays is really significant and such an impact for the community.”

WAKESgiving NWA will take place Saturday, November 23 at the Prairie Creek Marina on Beaver Lake from 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Just bring a non-perishable food item to donate.

Contact Brad Wilborne at (479) 544- 5314 with any questions.