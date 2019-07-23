Help ‘Fill the Van’ with school supplies for local single-parent families

ROGERS, Ark. (KFTA) — With school starting in only a few weeks, a northwest Arkansas nonprofit is looking to make sure children have what they need to succeed in the classroom.

The Single Parent Scholarship Fund of Benton County is collaborating with Coldwell Banker Harris McHaney & Faucette to fill a van with school supplies.

Items needed are:

Highlighters

Dry Erase Markers

Composition Notebooks

Folders w/ brads

Wide & College ruled paper

Pencil holders

24 count crayons

Gift cards anywhere school supplies are sold

They can be dropped off the following locations until Wednesday, July 31:

Coldwell Banker Harris McHaney & Faucette | Bentonville

3113 North Walton Boulevard

Bentonville, AR 72712

479.273.3838

Drop off hours

Mon-Fri: 8am-5:30pm

Coldwell Banker Harris McHaney & Faucette | Fayetteville

3593 North College Avenue

Fayetteville, AR 72703

479.696.0600

Drop off hours

Mon-Fri: 8am-6pm

Sat: 9am-5pm

Sun: 1pm-4pm

Coldwell Banker Harris McHaney & Faucette | Rogers

809 South 52nd Street

Rogers, AR 72758

479.521.0220

Drop off hours

Mon-Fri: 8:30am-5pm

Sat: 8:30am-4:30pm

Sun: 1pm-4pm

Coldwell Banker Harris McHaney & Faucette| Siloam Springs

200 Progress Avenue #90

Siloam Springs, AR 72761

479.524.9353

Drop off hours

Mon-Fri: 9am-5:00pm





