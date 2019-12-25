Help fish and anglers by donating your natural Christmas tree

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KFTA) — Your Christmas tree can have a second chance at life as fish habitat in your local lake.

Instead of leaving your tree at the curb, the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission is asking people to do drop off their real Christmas trees at these locations until the end of January.

Northwest Arkansas

Beaver Lake – Highway 12 Access and AGFC Don Roufa Hwy 412 Access

Lake Elmdale – Boat Ramp Access

Bob Kidd Lake – Boat Ramp Access

Crystal Lake – Boat Ramp Access

Make sure to remove all of the decorations, ornaments, lights and tinsel. No artificial trees will be accepted. The trees are used as bait and habitat for local fishes.

AGFC said “There’s still a lot of potential in those branches for baitfish and young sport fish to hide from predators, and likewise for larger fish to wait and ambush prey.”