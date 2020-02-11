Help make Valentine’s Day sweeter for kids at Arkansas Children’s Hospital

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KFTA) — Arkansas Children’s Foundation is asking for the public’s help making Valentine’s Day a bit brighter for the young patients in the hospital’s care.

The hospital says you can donate new art supplies and create craft kits to help sweeten the holiday for children in both Little Rock and Northwest Arkansas.

“Arkansas Children’s works to provide the best patient experience for families,” said Erica Phillips, executive director of Volunteer Engagement. “Activities and crafts are some of the ways we provide a kid-savvy environment for our patients every day and especially during holidays.”

Arkansas Children’s Hospital in Little Rock is asking for donations of the following new art supplies so that patients may be able to create their own Valentines. The list includes:

washable paint sets

coloring books

construction paper

foam stickers and craft kits

googly eyes

glue dots

kid-safe scissors

markers

sequins

sketchbooks

watercolor pencils

Arkansas Children’s Northwest in Springdale is asking for the public to assemble craft kids for patients. The kits must be brand new (including books), non-toxic and latex-free, odor-free, season-specific (i.e. fall, leaves, snowflakes, snowmen, pumpkins).

More on how to assemble the craft kits, or to schedule your donation drop-off time, can be found at this link.

For a list of requested items for donation, click here.