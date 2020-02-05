Help out ACNW by participating in Give Kids a Miracle Telethon

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KFTA) — Arkansas Children’s Northwest is on a mission to support sick and injured kids and you can become a ‘miracle maker’ with just the click of your mouse.

KNWA & FOX24 are partnering with Arkansas Children’s Northwest to host our fifth annual “Give Kids a Miracle” telethon.

You can become a monthly miracle maker for just $20 a month or make a one-time gift to support the greatest need fund at ACNW.

Gifts can be made by calling (479) 455-5437 (KIDS) or toll free (844) 497-5437 (KIDS) on February 5 and February 6 from 5–10:30 p.m.

Robert Williams is the Chief Medical Officer at ACNW. He says these donations will help give kids the care they need closer to home.

“What would be nice to say is care for smaller children costs less money but unfortunately it doesn’t work that way,” Dr. Williams says. “There’s nothing that happens here without the generous donations we’ve received.”

Donations can also be made online by visiting the link located here until February 6.