Here’s how much the state of Missouri raked in from tourism last year

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Governor Mike Parson encouraged the state’s tourism industry to continue branding the Show-Me State as a travel destination, noting that reputation helped bring billions of dollars to the state in 2018, reports KNWA’s Nexstar affiliate Ozarks First.

According to Parson’s office, the state saw $17 billion dollars in state revenue come from tourism that year.

“Tourism continues to grow in Missouri and for good reason,” Governor Parson said in a statement sent to Ozarks First. “We have a perfect mix of urban and rural attractions – scenic beauty, outdoor adventure, award-winning parks, first-rate museums, fantastic music, great food, and more – and the money visitors spend when they come to enjoy everything our state has to offer is essential to our economy.”

That same statement says Missouri attracted 42 million visitors in 2018, adding Missouri’s tourism industry employs 300,000 people.







