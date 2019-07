FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — In celebration of ‘National Sugar Cookie Day’, a national company that has a shop in Fayetteville, is offering free cookies to customers.

Insomnia Cookie will be offering a free cookie with purchase all day Tuesday, July 9.

To earn a free cookie, show the company’s social media post to an employee. Social media posts may be found via their Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or Snapchat.