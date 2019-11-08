Heritage High School Players present “A Christmas Carol’

ROGERS, Ark. (KFTA) — With the holiday season in full swing, students at Heritage High School in Rogers are set to open the curtain on the Charles Dickens classic, ‘A Christmas Carol’.

Under the direction of teacher Mrs. Gloria Poorman, student actors will take audiences on a fantastic journey through past, present, and future in this classic tale with Ebenezer Scrooge.

Students Cherysh Corning, Leo Callahan, Hemy Fraley-Pineda and Diego Rodriguez stopped by Fox 24 News to share some highlights of the on-stage performance set to debut on Wednesday, November 13th at the Heritage High School Auditorium. Showtime is at 6 P.M.

Admission is $5, and audiences will receive a $1 discount if they bring a canned food item to the door. The final performance is on Thursday, November 14th. For more information on the Heritage High School theater department, click here.