Heroin reportedly found in Springdale

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KFTA) — Heroin was reportedly found in a man’s possession during a traffic stop, an arrest report states.

Omar Quinones, 20, of Springdale is facing charges of felony possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, as well as misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance.

Police said they initially stopped Quinones early Monday, July 29, for swerving and making an improper turn.

Quinones was extremely nervous when he was stopped, police said. He gave police permission to search himself and his vehicle. When an officer searched his pockets, a powdered substance was reportedly found, the report states.

According to police, Quinones stated the substance was Kratom (a Southeast Asia tree, with leaves that has compounds that can cause mind-altering effects, according to the website drugabuse.gov, and using the product is not illegal), but during a field test, the substance tested positive as heroin.

Drug paraphernalia and marijuana were also found, police said.

He is in the Washington County Detention Center in lieu of a $2,500 bond.