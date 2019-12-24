High numbers of ridership for E-Scooters and VeoRide bikes

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — First e-bikes and now e-scooters, hundreds of people are taking them for a spin in downtown Fayetteville.

The e-scooters are new so people are still really excited about them but both VeoRide bikes and Spin’s electric scooters are seeing high numbers of ridership.

Obed Lamy is a student at the University of Arkansas, he doesn’t have a car and said the city’s rideshare programs help him get around. “When I came here I was very happy to find bicycles. It’s not only just a way of transportation but a way to connect with my country Haiti or my childhood.”

He said it also saves him some money. “I don’t have to pay for Uber or for a taxi if I have to move from my apartment to Dickson street. I just use my app,” said Lamy.

Spin’s electric scooters hit the streets in November. Since the launch, the company reports more than 6,000 rides. Operations Lead, ​Daniel White said “We have had amazing ridership even on days when the weather isn’t great. We see a ton of people riding them to work and riding them to class.”

White said Spin released a fleet of 250 electric scooters in Fayetteville. There are 30 different locations where you can rent an e-scooter.

Cycling Coordinator with Experience Fayetteville, Brannon Pack said “we really see the e-scooters as being complementary to the bikes. They really create another opportunity for micro-mobility or really e-share programs in our community.”

VeoRide has a fleet of 440 bikes in Fayetteville. A representative for the company reports more than 100,000 rides since launching in September 2018.

Lamy said he enjoys them both but for him, the bicycles are more practical “I don’t have time to go to the gym so when my friends ask me to go to the gym I say oh no I bike every morning to go to school. So there’s no need to go to the gym anymore,” said Lamy.

Lime Electric Scooters were expected to roll down the streets of Fayetteville this fall but that is no longer the case. A representative for Lime has confirmed they will no longer be launching its electric scooters. We reached out to the city for more information and have not yet heard back.