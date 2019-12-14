Historic impeachment proceedings move forward

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — For the 4th time in U.S. History, the House Judiciary Committee is sending articles of impeachment to the House floor.

The House Judiciary Committee approved two articles of impeachment against the president: Abuse of Power and Obstruction of Congress.

Until now, only former Presidents Bill Clinton and Andrew Johnson have been formally impeached by the House.

President Donald Trump joins Clinton, Johnson and Richard Nixon as the only presidents who have ever faced formal impeachment inquiries. Nixon stepped down as president before a vote could take place.



As a vote to impeach Trump from the House moves forward, he’s blasting those behind the impeachment calling it a witch hunt.

Meanwhile, House Democrats said they have presented evidence the president pressured Ukraine to investigate ​political rival Joe Biden while delaying military aid to the country and obstructing Democrats’ attempts to investigate him for it.

Political Science Professor Andrew Dowdle with the University of Arkansas said these impeachment proceedings will have lasting ramifications.

“Obviously this will make it even more difficult for the Democratic majority and the House and for President Trump to work together during his term… but ultimately in about a year voters will be able to decide on President Trump’s conduct in itself,” said Dowdle.

The full House is expected to vote on impeaching the president sometime next week. If lawmakers vote in favor of impeachment, it will move to the Senate for trial. Two-thirds of the Senate have to find the president guilty of the articles brought against him for him to be removed from office.