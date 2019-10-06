Hog fans go “Back to Barnhill”

"I've heard my dad talk about games in Barnhill before and to be able to actually see what it's like is so fun"

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — Two Razorback legends went head-to-head on the basketball court in style by taking back the 80’s on Saturday, October 5.

“It’s definitely a throwback,” Hog fan Paxton Barnett said. “Last time they were here in Barnhill Arena they won the NCAA National Championship so maybe we are trying to kick start that.”

The Arkansas men’s basketball team played in style for their annual red-white game this year at the Barnhill Arena.

The Razorbacks were spilt up into two teams with two Razorback legends, Eddie Sutton and Nolan Richardson, serving as honorary coaches.

Fans were encouraged to wear Razorback gear from the 1980’s and 80’s themed clothes.

“That is so cool I have never dressed up for a game like that before,” said Megan Wilson who attended the red-white game with her father. “I think with it being in Barnhill, the 80’s theme brings it all home.”

Wilson’s father went to the University of Arkansas while Eddie Sutton was the head coach for the men’s basketball team.

“I graduated back in 1985,” Victor Wilson, Megan’s dad, said. “It’s really exciting to be here on campus again because I haven’t been to Barnhill Arena in several decades.”

The father-daughter duo said to be able to share this special red-white game at this arena was beyond exciting.

“It’s fun brining him and figuring out all the fun stuff about Barnhill,” she said.

“It’s always a great experience to share time at the University of Arkansas with both my daughters,” he said.

They are confident the team is going to have a great season under Coach Eric Musselman.