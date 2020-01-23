Hogs basketball legend visits local school

NEW ORLEANS, LA – FEBRUARY 18: Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame finalist Sidney Moncrief (R) is interviewed during the 2017 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announcement at Smoothie King Center on February 18, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — Former Razorback and 5-time NBA All-Star, Sidney Moncrief, was in Bentonville today to help raise awareness for his new initiative.

Students at Lincoln Junior High School in Bentonville were treated to a special visit by Sir Sid where they listened and learned from him through hands-on activities and group discussions.

The We Are One initiative was started by Moncrief to promote diversity and inclusion and highlights the importance of empathy, soft skills and discipline in young men and women.

Moncrief famously led the Razorbacks to a Final Four appearance in 1978.