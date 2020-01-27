Hogs players and coaches on Kobe’s passing

FILE – In this April 13, 2016 file photo a giant banner congratulating Kobe Bryant is draped around Staples Center before his last NBA basketball game, a contest against the Utah Jazz, in downtown Los Angeles. Bryant, a five-time NBA champion and a two-time Olympic gold medalist, died in a helicopter crash in California on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. He was 41. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, file)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — In the aftermath of Kobe’s helicopter crash that killed him, his 13-year-old daughter, and 7 others, Arkansas athletes and employees gave their thoughts.

Arkansas Men’s Basketball Coach Eric Musselman was also quoted as saying,

“Kobe had as much impact on the game of basketball as any player in the history of the NBA. He is one of the all-time great competitors. This is one of the saddest days for the basketball world I can ever remember. Our thoughts and prayers are with Kobe’s wife, his daughters and his family.”

Arkansas Assistant Coach Clay Moser held several positions with the Los Angeles Lakers through 2011-2019.

“Kobe’s basketball career and ongoing cultural influence go without saying. I always judged him as to how he treated my family. He was always gracious and kind to them. My five years with him was the best and most educational time of my life. Thank you and RIP ‘Two-Four’,” said Moser.

Former NBA player and close friend of Kobe, Jason Caffey, had this to say:

