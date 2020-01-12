Holiday pop-up bar raises over $30,000 for non-profits

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — A holiday pop-up bar located on the Fayetteville square has raised over $30,000 for local non-profit organizations this holiday season.

Hannah Withers of Holidaze, the establishment responsible for turning the space at 18 E. Center St into a temporary Christmas wonderland, announced the successful fundraiser on her Facebook page.

“We had no idea what a hit this was going to be,” Withers said. “We had moments where we definitely could have used a bigger space, but the level of cheer we felt in that space was different than anything we’ve ever done. We had a lot of people thank us for helping them get in the spirit.”

The establishment ran a host of fundraisers during their time including an egg nog making competition, a record night, and an Elvis cover brand.

Withers, along with others, hope to recreate the successful event again next year.