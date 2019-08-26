Home damaged in Fort Smith flooding

FOX24

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFTA) — Shelly Pollock has lived in her Fort Smith home for only 10 months, but another round of River Valley flooding caused significant damage to the city and her abode.

“It’s a $160,000 house, and the garage, garage door opener, the roof,” Pollock said. “I mean, that’s easily $75,000, probably.”

Saturday’s floodwaters knocked a large tree into Pollock’s garage and her neighbor’s bedroom. She knew something was amiss when a loud noise accompanied her home shaking.

“I got up at 6 a.m. yesterday morning, and by 6:15, my world was kinda toppled, we’ll say,” Pollock said.

Pollock is the president of a non-profit organization that donates toys to kids during the Christmas season, and most of her inventory was destroyed by the tumbled tree.

“Normally, we’ve collected most of the Christmas [gifts] in like June,” Pollock said. “All of that’s gone.”

The side of the home that was caved in from the damage was covered with a tarp to protect from more potential damage.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds
Click here to visit the official Arkansas Scholarship Lottery site!