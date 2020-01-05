Homeland Security updates terror advisory bulletin

"The Department is operating with an enhanced posture and various operational components are taking protective measures where prudent and necessary."

(KFTA) — On January 4, Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad F. Wolf issued a new National Terrorism Advisory System Bulletin, according to the official website of the Department of Homeland Security.

It said there is not a credible threat from Iran at this point, but to watch out for cyberattacks.

The full post is below:

WASHINGTON — Today, Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad F. Wolf issued a new National Terrorism Advisory System (NTAS) Bulletin pertaining to the changing threat landscape following the successful U.S.-led airstrike in Iraq that eliminated Qaseem Soleimani, the head of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps-Quds Force, a U.S.-designated Foreign Terrorist Organization.

“At this time there is no specific, credible threat against the homeland. The Department issued this bulletin to inform, share protective measures, and reassure the American public, state and local governments, and private sector partners that the Department of Homeland Security is actively monitoring and preparing for any specific, credible threat, should one arise” said Acting Secretary Wolf. “The Department is operating with an enhanced posture and various operational components are taking protective measures where prudent and necessary. We have been in constant communication with Congress and interagency partners. The American people should feel assured the entire Department is working for them to keep them safe.”

You can read the new NTAS Bulletin here.