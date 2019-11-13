Homeless man arrested for multiple vehicle break-ins

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — A homeless man was arrested for stealing multiple items out of vehicles in Fayetteville.

Joseph Ferguson, 37, is facing four counts of breaking and entering, four counts of theft of property, four counts of criminal mischief and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Officers responded to West MLK Boulevard for a stolen laptop incident that occurred on November 6. When officers arrived, Ferguson was in possession of the laptop and had other items from the incident that were stolen.

During an interview, Ferguson admitted to stealing the laptop from a car. He also admitted to breaking into multiple vehicles around the same time as the November 6 incident.

Ferguson says he was high on meth and could not remember all the cars he had broken into.

Officers reported that three vehicles were broken into on November 7. A child’s backpack, purse and a black computer bag were reported missing from the three cars.

In all instances, Ferguson broke a passenger side window to gain access to the vehicle.

Ferguson is being held in Washington County Detention Center on no bond. His next court appearance will be November 15.