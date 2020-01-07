Homeless shelter renovation delays

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — Renovation plans for the Salvation Army’s Fayetteville Emergency Shelter will have to wait several more months.

The project to give the shelter a facelift has been in the works for over two years. The plans include expanding sheltering capacity from 26 beds to 54.​The project also includes private styled apartments, a larger cafeteria and a computer lab for people to use.​

Area commander Joshua Robinett said delays with contracts pushed renovations back. Rather than start construction now, when the cold weather emergency shelter is over capacity every night, the organization is going to wait until the spring. ​

​”We had to make a decision, if we were going to do the renovations it would cause us to sacrifice cold weather space and right now we are just not willing to do that. We want to make sure that people during this time of year, have a safe warm place to go to get out of the elements,”​ said Robinett.

The entire project will cost about $400,000 dollars and will be done in phases. Robinett said the organization has about 90% of the funds but is ready to begin.​

Renovations have been set to start in April 2020.

