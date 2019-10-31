Homeschool teacher in Rogers arrested for sexual assault

ROGERS, Ark. (KFTA) — A Rogers woman who was a home school teacher was arrested Wednesday for sexual assault.

Alisa Andrews, 50, of Rogers, was arrested for sexual assault in the first degree.

Rogers police began an investigation in September after a complaint.

The student attended a home school program at a church, where Andrews taught Biology.

The girl told police during an interview that she was having a sexual relationship with Andrews, according to the affidavit.

The relationship began in March 2019, according to the student.

Andrews was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail on a $25,000 bond.

Prosecutors have not filed formal charges against her at this time.