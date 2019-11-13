Homicide investigation underway in LeFlore County

LEFLORE COUNTY (KFTA) — Investigators are working to identify a body that was found tossed like trash on the side of a state highway.

A state worker brush hogging along Highways 270 and 271 found a woman’s body in a ditch, LeFlore County Sheriff Rob Seale said.

It was found about six miles west of Wister, said Brook Arbeitman with Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

Seale said this is a homicide investigation. He alerted Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations, which will be the lead investigating agency of the case.

Authorities said no additional details will be released at this time.

