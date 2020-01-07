Hope Academy in Bentonville open for enrollment

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — Open enrollment began today for Hope Academy of Northwest Arkansas.

It will become the state’s only trauma-informed school and will serve children who have been exposed to trauma.

Principal Jake Gibbs says victims tend to struggle in a traditional school setting.

“Trauma can affect a child’s ability to develop both academically, socially and emotionally. So what we want to do is provide this school setting so kids can have an opportunity to learn in a little bit different way,” Gibbs says.

Hope Academy will open in August in Bentonville.

It’s open to students in all area school districts.

