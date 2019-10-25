Hope Cottages gets a grant from Black Hills Corp.

HARRISON, Ark. (KFTA) — Harrison House of Hope is the recipient of a $25,000 grant from the Black Hills Corp. Foundation.

The homeless shelter called “Hope Cottages” offers temporary housing for homeless women and their children. The place offers those in need a chance to rebuild their life, learn skills and help create financial stability and independence.

“We’ve been working on this project for quite some time,” said Roy Thomas, executive assistant for Harrison House of Hope. “The grant from Black Hills Corp. Foundation will bring us closer to completing the Hope Cottages project by a giant leap. We cannot say thank you enough to express our gratitude.”

The plan is to finish the kitchen, expanded laundry facilities and dining area. There will be seven cottages, two will meet ADA compliance and several common family areas.

In 2001, the Black Hills Corp. Foundation was established to assist in areas where the company offers service. In all, the foundation has provided more than $5.3 million in funding projects.