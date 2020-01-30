Hospitals prepare for possible Coronavirus cases

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — Hospitals across Northwest Arkansas made plans to tackle the Coronavirus if patients report symptoms.

Washington Regional put together a plan last week, which includes isolation and an outline of how to detect the virus.

Northwest Medical Center in Springdale has signs posted all over the hospital in Marshallese and Spanish. They will provide automatic isolation if doctors even remotely suspect the virus.

The hospital said statistically Northwest Arkansas will probably not see the virus but as a safety measure, they will be ready for it.