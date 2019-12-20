Hot Holiday Toys – December 20, 2019

The holidays are here! If you find yourself in need of a few last-minute gift ideas for your children in your family, we got you covered! Here are some of the hottest toys on the list!

Paw Patrol Skye Scooter– With a unique 3d design this scooter looks just Skye from Paw Patrol. This 3 wheeled push scooter is designed with a stable platform to foster balance and coordination and safe-roll wheels to keep the beginner scooter rider safe and in control while learning the basic motor skills of balance and coordination.

Nick Jr. Paw Patrol Bubbles Scooter– Heroic adventures await when riding this Nick Jr. PAW Patrol Electric 3-wheel Scooter with Bubbles by Huffy. Switch to battery power for a smooth-riding ride-on, or switch to kid power for a traditional scooter ride.

Paw Patrol Mobile Pit Stop– The PAW Patrol is ready to race and rescue with their Mobile Pit Stop Team Vehicle! This new team vehicle is equipped with everything the pups need to race to the rescue, without stopping!

Allstar Hoverboard and Cart combo– This stellar hoverboard is lightweight and supports weight up to 220 lbs., making it perfect for all levels of riders as a solo hoverboard and a go-kart! Ride around in style with this attachment! The Kart attachment has a four-inch front tire, which complements the 6.5” tires that the All-Star has. Maneuver your Kart with the two arm controls which will allow you to move forward, backward and spin. The frame length is adjustable to hold all different sizes of riders.

Slimy Gloop- Mermaids– Create luminous slime with an iridescent effect when you make Mermaid SLIMYGLOOP! Simply mix in all the ingredients and watch your creation come to life as you squish, squeeze and stretch Mermaid SLIMYGLOOP!

Disney Princess Ariel- Explore the world of Disney The Little Mermaid, where there’s never a dull moment playing with friends under the sea! Join Ariel, a mermaid who loves her life in the underwater kingdom of Atlantica, but wants to learn what it’s like on the shores above. With her friends by her side, Ariel’s adventures never end!

Discovery Build and Create Robotics– Build and create 3 robots powered by solar, salt and electric energy with the award-winning Discovery Build & Create Robotics kit! Explore three different energy sources and introduce your child to basic engineering.

Just My Style Magical Friendship Bracelets– Create over 30 unique friendship bracelets with the Just My Style Magical Friendship Bracelets! Learn basic bracelet making techniques using the easy-to-follow instruction sheet! Fill your arm full of colorful braided bracelets or share them with your friends!

Just My Style Sparkling Aroma Jewelry– Create scented pendants that awaken your senses with the Just My Style D.I.Y. Aromatherapy Jewelry! Blend and inhale exciting scents as you blend essential oils that energize, relieve stress or enhance your aura.