Hot Holiday Toys – November 15, 2019

The holidays are right around the corner and many of you parents may be looking for gift ideas for your children.

Every Friday for the next several weeks, we will show you some of the hottest toys of the season and this morning we’ve got some great ones to show you.

Kinetic Sand – 10 tools and the 10 different tools that come with this kit! Ages 3+.

Ninja Turtles Turtle Tank – pops up and shoots darts from the sides. The hood of the truck opens to put action figures in. Ages 4+.

Ninja Turtles Figure Baron Draxum. Ages 4+.

Maverick Hoverboard– Hover 1. Please wear safety equipment when using this. Ages 8+.

Frozen 2 Elsa’s Enchanted Vanity– turn on in the back, push the round white button and mirror lights up. Hit the button again and she starts singing. There are hair accessories. Ages 3+.

LOL Color Change Lip Gloss– Ages 5+.

Vendees DIY Surprise Dispenser Squad Goals– Ages 6+.

Dabble Lab Marble Engineering – If you have a kid that is into STEM or STEAM, this would be a perfect gift for them. Ages 6+.

