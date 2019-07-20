Hot Wheels Legends Tour makes pit stop in Rogers

ROGERS, Ark. (KFTA) — The Hot Wheels Legends tour made a pit stop in Rogers on Saturday.

Car and toy enthusiasts young and old got to see a fleet of life-size Hot Wheels vehicles at the Walmart on Pleasant Crossing Boulevard.

It’s the first of 18 stops across the country and featured fun pit-stop games, as well as a chance for fans to get exclusive Hot Wheels toys.

Participants could also register for a competition to turn their cars into a Hot Wheels model sold at stores around the world.

A winner will be announced later this year.