House Dems: Gun violence costs lives and money

WASHINGTON (KFTA) — A new report calculates that gun violence costs the country more the $200B a year. And, on Wednesday Democrats and gun advocates pointed to the numbers to try and pressure Republicans to take action as gun reform continues to stall in Congress.

Lori Haas is the mom of a survivor … her daughter survived the day a gunman killed 33 students at Virginia Tech.

“Only 7 other students in her classroom made it out alive,” said Haas. “I can’t describe it it’s indescribable.”

Even a decade later, the emotional toll is still heavy especially with mass shooting still taking lives.

Haas said, “We are failing our children, we are failing our communities who suffer gun violence.”

Gun violence expert Adam Skaggs is with Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence. He believes the problem is even broader than many realize.

“Daily gun violence that doesn’t make the news claims nearly 100 lives,” said Skaggs.

On Wednesday, they called on Congress to fund gun research and pass gun reforms.

In a new report by Democrats on the Joint Economic Committee, gun violence costs the U.S. economy more than $200B every year. The report states Americans could save big on medical expenses, law enforcement and locking up gun offenders if Congress passes gun reform.

“We have to accept as a country that we have a public health problem,” said Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI), “We just have to keep up that really intense pressure on the Senate to pass things.”

But, Ohio Sen. Rob Portman said it’s up to the president to decide what action he will support. “If the presidents going to veto something we’re not going to take it up on the Senate floor.”