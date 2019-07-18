1  of  3
Breaking News
Nexstar: AT&T withholds content from subscribers rather than negotiate with broadcasters at fair market rate Nexstar: AT&T withholds content from subscribers rather than negotiate with broadcasters at fair market rate AT&T/DIRECTV blacks out local TV stations

House OKs minimum wage hike, Senate chances dim

Fox 24

The House has approved legislation to raise the federal minimum wage for the first time in a decade, to $15 an hour.

Posted: / Updated:

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer of Md., left, arrives for a House Democratic caucus meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, July 10, 2019. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House has approved legislation to raise the federal minimum wage for the first time in a decade, to $15 an hour.

Democrats pushed through the bill Thursday with a party-line vote of 231-199, but it has almost no chance in the Republican-controlled Senate.

A hike in the $7.25 hourly wage has been a top Democratic campaign promise. It’s intended to address income inequality that’s driving the 2020 political debate. The legislation, for the first time, would pay tipped workers the same as others earning the minimum, boosting their pay to $15 an hour, too. It’s now $2.13.

Republicans balked at the wage hike, saying it would cost jobs. States are already able to raise the wage beyond the federal minimum, and many have done so.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss