How common are firework fires?

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KFTA) — Ahead of the Independence Day, fire departments are warning of the dangers of fireworks that injure thousands of people every year.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, fireworks sent more than 9,000 people to the emergency room in 2018.

Hands and fingers are injured the most often.

Fireworks can also start fires.

Just last week, the Springdale Fire Department responded to a call after fireworks were thrown into the trash and left smoldering.

Last summer, the Springdale Fire Department fought four fires that were firework-related during the week of the fourth.

“We see more burns from things like sparklers than big things that are loud and make big booms, because they are intended to be hand-held instead of lighting it and keeping a safe space away,” says Captain Matt Bagley with the Springdale Fire Department.

Bagley says you are responsible for where a firework travels.

It’s best to keep a bucket of water handy to cool them down before being thrown away.