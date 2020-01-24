How school officials make the call to cancel school for snow

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS, Ark. (KFTA) — Schools are on high alert and monitoring road conditions for a wintry mix on Friday.

The most important consideration is if can school districts get students to and from school.

Alan Wilbourn with the Fayetteville School District says school officials start monitoring roads between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m.

He’s also in contact with surrounding districts on their road conditions.

The transportation director and superintendent will often drive around to test roads along bus routes.

“The transportation director drives in a rear-wheel truck that is similar to what our school buses will be, because they are all rear-wheel drive…so if he has difficulty in his truck, then the buses will too,” he said.

The final decision is made by the superintendent.

In 2019, Fayetteville students only missed one day of school because of snow.

Instead of a day off, several local school districts do “Alternate Method Instruction,” or work at home, so the snow days don’t have to be made up.

However, that varies from school district to school district.

Fayetteville School District does not do AMI.